‘If the concussion sub had been done correctly…’: Pietersen's no-nonsense take on India's T20I series win over England

England went down 1-4 in the five-match T20I series against India. Still, Kevin Pietersen believes the fate of the contest could have been completely different had the concussion sub controversy hadn't happened in the fourth T20I in Pune. Harshit Rana was deemed as a “like for like” replacement for Shivam Dube in the Pune T20I, and as fate would have it, the debutant took three wickets, ensuring India's win. Harshit Rana had replaced Shivam Dube as concussion sub in the 4th T20I. (Surjeet Yadav)

The win in the Pune T20I gave India an unassailable lead in the five-match series. In the final match in Mumbai, India hammered the visitors by 150 runs.

The call to allow Harshit for Shivam Dube has been criticised by the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Aakash Chopra, Nick Knight, Sunil Gavaskar and others. During the toss for the 5th T20I, Jos Buttler took a dig at the entire episode, saying England are playing with four “impact subs.”

"It was a disappointing series from England's perspective. I think that in the fourth T20I, if the concussion substitution had been done correctly, maybe England would have got up there," news agency PTI quoted Pietersen as saying.

“It would have been 2-2 coming to the Wankhede (Stadium for final T20I). It would have been way more on the game. But it didn't happen,” he added.

'Great decision to add Chakaravarthy'

Ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, India have added Varun Chakaravarthy to their squad. The spinner was named the Player of the Series in the T20I contests, taking 14 wickets in India's 4-1 series win.

However, Pietersen reckons England batters would be better against the 33-year-old in the ODI series, which begins February 6 in Nagpur.

"The English batters would be better against him in the one-dayers because they can spend more time. It's a longer format. Not every ball is an event. But I think it is a great decision (to add Chakravarthy)," said Pietersen.

The three ODIs between India and England will be played in Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad. The series will end seven days before the start of the Champions Trophy.