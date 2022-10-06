'If you stop and throw stones at...': Bumrah hits back at critics with cryptic post after being ruled out of T20 WC

India endured a major blow to their T20 World Cup aspirations as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament on Monday. The BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement, which also mentioned that a replacement will be named soon.

Bumrah also missed the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury and had returned to the national side after undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. He was named in the home T20I series against Australia and South Africa in the lead up to the cricketing extravaganza in Australia, which gets underway from October 16.

However, the pacer featured in the series against Australia and was ruled out of the T20Is against South Africa at the final hour. Ever since the news broke, several fans took to social media and bashed the cricketer for being available for his franchise, and missing out on his national duties.

Also Read: Siraj, Shami, or Chahar? Rohit Sharma drops big update on Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup

However, Bumrah in a cryptic post on Instagram took a subtle dig against the critics. The pacer shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday evening, which read: “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”

Screenshot of Jasprit Bumrah's Instagram story

A day after it was confirmed that the pacer won't be taking part in the World Cup, Bumrah had left a message for the fans, expressing his feelings on the lost opportunity.

"I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah had tweeted.

I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XjHJrilW0d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) October 4, 2022

While BCCI is yet to name a replacement for Bumrah but the top contenders for the vacant slot remain Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Chahar and Shami are part of the reserves, while Siraj was called in as Bumrah's replacement for the South Africa T20Is.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON