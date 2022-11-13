Imran Khan reiterates his epic 1992 World Cup pep talk in special message to Babar Azam-led PAK ahead of T20 WC Final

Pakistan cricket has for long this habit of bouncing back in bigger tournaments. After losing out to India and Zimbabwe in their first two matches of the T20 World Cup, Pakistan is now playing the final of the marquee tournament. Babar Azam and Co, did a tremendous job to register four consecutive victories before storming into the final against England. The 2009 world champions are now looking to achieve the glory for the second time in the history of T20I cricket.

Babar Azam and Co. have rekindled memories of the 1992 ODI World Cup victory under skipper Imran Khan where Pakistan co-incidentally had defeated England in the final. As his nation is on the verge of repeating history, former Pakistan captain Imran Khan sent his wishes for the Pakistan team ahead of the big match. Imran advised them to enjoy the final and play with an attacking mindset while cashing in on the mistakes of opponents.

"My msg to Pak cricket team today is the same I gave our team in the 1992 World Cup Final. First: enjoy the day as one rarely gets to play in a World Cup final & don't get overawed by it," wrote Imran on Twitter.

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 13, 2022

"Second: you will win if you are willing to take risks & can cash in on mistakes by opponents; That means playing with an attacking mindset. Good luck; the whole nation is praying for your success," added the former Pakistan skipper.

Meanwhile, England having won the T20 World Cup once in 2010, are also looking to add a second world champions title to their cabinet. Ahead of the final match, England captain Jos Buttler highlighted the significance of this World Cup win, if that happens.

"It would have huge significance. We have to go through a really tough game first but it would complete the turnaround in English white-ball cricket," Buttler told Sky Sports on the eve of the final.

The now England captain recalled England's disappointing performance in the 2015 World Cup where they had lost to Bangladesh in the group stages.

"As captain, I am reaping the rewards of everything that has gone before to bring us to this point. If it were to bear fruit and we had both trophies at the same time, it's something that would have felt near on impossible leaving Adelaide after that Bangladesh game."

