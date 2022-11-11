Home / Cricket / 'In Asia Cup, Indian commentators were just talking about...': Waqar Younis makes massive remark on India's T20 WC loss

cricket
Published on Nov 11, 2022 06:03 PM IST

The former Pakistan pacer spoke in detail about Team India's defeat in the T20 World Cup semifinal against England on Thursday.

Team India players after England defeat; Waqar Younis(ANI/File)
ByHT Sports Desk

Team India faced a disastrous 10-wicket loss against England in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. After being restricted to 168/6, India had an uninspired outing with the bat as the English duo of Alex Hales (86*) and Jos Buttler (80*) forged a record unbeaten 170-run stand to secure a 10-wicket win for the side, sealing the game with four overs remaining. The England openers made an electrifying start to the innings, smashing 63 off the first six overs as Indian bowlers looked all at sea throughout the game in Adelaide.

Following the game, Indian team was criticised heavily for its disappointing outing and former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis shared an anecdote from his broadcasting stint in the Asia Cup earlier this year, where he shared the commentary box with a number of former India cricketers. During a discussion on India lacking genuine fast bowlers, Waqar revealed that no one among the Indian commentators paid much attention to the concern as well.

Also read: 'He never does that in domestic cricket, how could you waste a resource like him?': Kumble, Moody on Pant

“Wasim bhai, I don't know if you remember. Recently Asia Cup me jab ham log the, unke commentators bhi the. They had long shows, were talking about team combinations and all. Uss discussions me ham log bhi the, we were talking about our side. And they were just more keen on bowlers who control the game. Just bowl good seam, which is good, you need 1-2 bowlers like that. But we were insisting that you need to look into pace,” Waqar said on A Sports.

“You're going to Australia, there's going to be bounce and you need variations. Nobody talked about the (Umran) Malik guy, who had clocked 156kph. He might be expensive on odd day, but farak daalti hai pace,” Waqar further said.

Incidentally, Umran Malik is a part of the Indian T20I squad that takes on New Zealand when the side returns to action on November 18.

