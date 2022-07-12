IND vs ENG: Ex-India batter hails ‘unplayable’ Jasprit Bumrah with witty tweet

Jasprit Bumrah stood up to his reputation of being a world class bowler and provided India with a strong start in the first ODI against England at The Oval on Tuesday. The seamer didn't waste much time and decimated the England top-order right from the word go. It all started with the dismissal of Jason Roy in the first over, after he dragged the ball back on to the stumps. Two balls later Joe Root was sent back to the pavilion after he failed to deal with a short delivery, which landed in Rishabh Pant's gloves after brushing his bat. (Follow: IND vs ENG 1st ODI LIVE score updates)

This was not the end, in his third over Bumrah sent Jonny Bairstow packing on 7 off 20 balls and soon Liam Livingstone fell prey to India's smiling assassin. Livingstone too was dismissed on a duck as he shuffled outside the off-stump and tried to flick the ball across the line. However, he failed to make any connection as the ball went and knocked the leg stump on its way.

Watch: Four ducks, five wickets for 26 runs – Jasprit Bumrah wreaks havoc in 1st India vs England ODI

Appreciating the clinical show by Bumrah, former India batter Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter and came with an epic reaction, leaving most in splits.

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

Bumrah then went on to complete his five-wicket haul in his second spell as he cleaned up Brydon Carse with a terrific yorker. He finished the innings with six wickets in 7.2 overs and conceded just 19 runs. England were bundled out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Apart from Bumrah, pacer Mohammed Shami too had a good outing and accounted for three wickets, which also included the prized wicket of Ben Stokes, who too failed to open his account.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON