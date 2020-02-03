IND vs NZ: Indian fan banned from entering Bay Oval after abusing commentator - Report

cricket

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 13:38 IST

The Indian cricket have been in dominant form on their tour of New Zealand in 2020. Men in Blue have completely outplayed the Kiwis in the five-match T20 International series with Virat Kohli and Co emerging victorious 5-0. Even though India tried to test their bench strength in the last two T20I, the fringe players have proved their mettle on the international stage. The Indian fans were overjoyed as the team again overcame the Kiwis to complete a historic whitewash in New Zealand.

However, there has been an incident where reportedly a fan of Indian descent abused a commentator on Sunday. The fan has been banned from entering the Bay Oval for the rest of the country’s domestic season after he was accused of abusing a commentator following the fifth T20 International between India and New Zealand.

READ | Sanjay Manjrekar equates Indian team under Virat Kohli to Pakistan under Imran Khan, gives specific reasons

According to a report in ‘stuff.co.nz’, a 24-year-old man was arrested after he managed to sneak into the ground seeking an autograph from a commentator on Sunday.

But, after his request for an autograph was met with a denial, he allegedly started abusing the commentator, prompting the security personnel to intervene and escort him out of the stadium.

The commentator’s identity has not been revealed.

Last month, a spectator from Auckland was banned by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) from attending matches for two years for his racist rant at England fast bowler Jofra Archer during a Test match here in November.

New Zealand Cricket’s public affairs manager Richard Boock said the man would be banned from grounds here for the rest of the home season, though his was not racist abuse.

READ | Solid support cast, responding to pressure & KL Rahul: 3 big takeaways for India

“At the moment, as far as his future entry to arenas for the rest of the home international summer, any booking he has made has been blocked while we’re assessing what went on and deciding what should happen,” Boock was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

From a turnout of 6250, Boock said 12 fans were evicted from the Bay Oval for unruly behaviour.

(with PTI inputs)