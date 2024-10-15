‘India 2nd best… Pakistan 2nd worst’: Ex-Australia star buries Fakhar Zaman's baseless Kohli example after Babar axed

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg criticized people who compared Babar Azam's current poor form with Virat Kohli's rough path in 2021 and 2022, when he struggled to score centuries. After failing to score a half-century in the last 18 Test innings, Babar was not included the Pakistan squad for the next two matches against England. Since the start of 2023, he has averaged just under 21 in nine Test matches. He also looked sluggish on a flat Multan track in the first Test against England and scored just 30 and 5. In his last eight innings on home soil, where runs have flowed for others, Babar averages just 18.75. Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal in first Test against England.(AP)

The PCB selection committee made some bold calls and dropped three-star players Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Naseem Shah after their underwhelming performances in the opening Test. Except for Babar, Pakistan has kept faith in the batting line-up that scored 556 and 220 in the first Test.

After his omission from the Test squad, several cricket fans and his fellow teammates came out in his support. Pakistan white-ball batter Fakhar Zaman even compared Babar's poor form with Kohli's rough patch.

However, Hogg has now rubbished the comparisons between the two and called them baseless. He pointed out that during Kohli's century drought, India was producing good results, which was not thecase with Babar.

"Comparing bad form between Babar Azam & Kohli after rumours the Pakistan legend will be dropped for the 2nd test v England is baseless. India: 2nd best win % during Kohli's draught. Pakistan: 2nd worst win % through Babar's. Hard decisions need to be made! #ENGvsPAK #IINDvAUS," Hogg wrote on X.

Fakhar Zaman faces backlash for Kohli and Babar comparison

Earlier, Fakhar had questioned the decision to exclude Babar from the Pakistan squad in a social media post where he pointed out Kohli's average during his rough patch. The Pakistan batter faced backlash for his comparison of Kohli and Babar's rough patches.

“It’s concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn’t bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," Fakhar wrote on X.