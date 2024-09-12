India B vs India C Live Score: Match 4 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 to start at 09:30 AM

Explore
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
Thursday, Sep 12, 2024
    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 12, 2024 8:37 AM IST
    India B vs India C Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 4 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start at 09:30 AM
    Venue : ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur

    India B squad -
    Abhimanyu Easwaran, Rinku Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Suyash Prabhudessai, Yashasvi Jaiswal, K Nitish Kumar Reddy, Musheer Khan, Washington Sundar, Himanshu Mantri, Narayan Jagadeesan, Mohit Avasthi, Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Rahul Chahar, Sai Kishore
    India C squad -
    Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 12, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    India B vs India C Match Details
