India batsmen will struggle if Australia bowlers find swing: Ricky Ponting

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting feels that Indian batsmen will struggle Down Under in the four-Test series later this year if the embattled Aussie bowlers find swing during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The world No 1 Test team’s 1-4 thrashing in England has raised Australian hopes amid gloom as they prepare to take on Virat Kohli’s inconsistent side that has lost six out of eight Tests overseas in 2018 so far.

After losing 1-2 in South Africa, India went to England hoping to end their misery but were humiliated once again by James Anderson and Co, powered by swing and seam. India last won a Test in Australia about a decade ago.

“If the ball does swing or seam around a lot then India will find it difficult in Australia. Any time we saw India struggle through the England series was when the ball moved,” Ponting was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

“As soon as the ball started to move in the air, or seam, the Indian batsmen will always struggle. It’s no different to when Australia go to the subcontinent and the ball spins from Day 1. We always struggle with that as well.”

Ponting added that barring South Africa, no team has been successful playing away from home.

“It’s a 22-yard strip and you’ve got to find a way to get the job done. Most teams find it difficult (to win in Australia) and that’s the way Test cricket has been for a long time. South Africa are the team over the last 10-15 years that have been able to do it more than anyone else,” he said.

The former Australia captain said captaincy is 30-40 percent being in control of what is happening on the field. “I’ve never sat back and tried to analyse what playing captains do as I know when I was captain on field is about 30-40 per cent of what you need to be in control of,” Ponting said.

“The rest of it happens behind closed doors or in the change rooms and quite often back in the hotel when you’ve got time to yourself. Trying to find ways to spend time with your teammates, learn about them inside out and trying to find a way to make them perform better on the field.”

India’s tour of Australia 2018-19 begins on November 21 with a three-match T20I series, followed by four-Test series and will conclude with a three-match ODI series in mid-January.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:20 IST