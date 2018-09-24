India beat Pakistan by nine wickets to clinch Wheelchair Cricket Series

The Indian Wheelchair Cricket team won the final match by 9 Wickets against Pakistan to win the series at MCC Cricket Ground, Ajman, UAE at the Indo-Pak Wheelchair Cricket Series, Friendship Cup 2018.

The Chief Guest of the match was Counsul General of India in Dubai Mr. Vipul. He was joined by Andy Hobbs from ICC, representatives from Thumbay, Mr Abhinav Iyer from Muthoot, Mr Arun from Shiv Naresh, Mr UA Khan President India Association, Ajman and many others.

Legendary Cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Wasim Akram, Madan Lal, Abdul Quadir, R. Ashwin, Muthaiya Muralidharan, Harbhazan met the team and officials and conveyed their best wishes to the team and were delighted by the efforts of WCI.

The Indian Wheelchair Cricket Team registered a historical victory against Bangladesh during India-Bangladesh Wheelchair Cricket Series 2018, at Dhaka, from 4th to 8th May 2018. It was a great matter of pride that the former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar came forward and supported the Indian team for the Bangladesh tour.

“We come with a very special message of sportsmanship prevails above all ! Two teams, two nations but One Dream to take this movement across the Globe and create opportunities in sports for us. Its always a win win situation, the result does not matter. We assure the people across both sides that we would make you proud by all our efforts to make this series a grand success,” Pradeep Raj, organiser of the event and General Secretary, Wheelchair Cricket India said.

Series Details:

1st Match : India won by 89 Runs, Man of the match - Rohit Anotra

2nd Match : India won by 6 Wickets, Man of the match - Ramesh Kumar

3rd Match : India won by 9 Wickets, Man of the match - Poshan, Man of the Series - Somjeet Singh (captain)

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 13:53 IST