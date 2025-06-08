India can 'easily replace' Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's skills: Ponting cuts through emotions with no-nonsense take

As India begin a new era in Test cricket without two of its biggest icons, Ricky Ponting has weighed in on the transition, offering both reassurance and perspective. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli now retired from the longest format, all eyes turn to a younger leadership core led by Shubman Gill, as India prepares to take on England in a five-match series starting June 20 at Headingley. India's Virat Kohli talks with his captain Rohit Sharma (R) during the second day of the second Test cricket match between India and New Zealand last year(AFP)

Ponting, who has watched Indian cricket evolve closely through the IPL, believes India are better equipped than most nations to absorb the loss of such monumental players.

“It’s always very difficult to replace players like that who have been around for so long and have played so much Test cricket. But if any country can do it quickly, it’s India because of the young talent they have," Ponting said on The ICC Review.

The former Australian captain pointed to the Indian talent pipeline that has delivered consistently in recent years. “I’ve seen it firsthand over the last 10 years in the IPL, and we’ve witnessed the emergence of players like (Yashasvi) Jaiswal who have transitioned to international cricket with India and performed well almost immediately,” he added.

Ponting acknowledged that while talent may not be lacking, the loss of experience will be the true test for the side. “While replacing the skill is one aspect, which I believe India can do relatively easily, the experience is the key element that will be missing. Even with a young captain like Shubman Gill, they will still have some experienced players like KL Rahul and Bumrah around,” he said.

“In a rebuilding phase, I think India can handle it better than most other teams,” Ponting concluded.

Gill on the duo's absence

Shubman Gill, who takes over the captaincy in what is one of the toughest assignments in world cricket, remained composed when asked about the absence of Kohli and Rohit.

“Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are seasoned players who have secured many victories for us. It is always challenging to replace such talent, but our team has a good blend of youth and experience,” Gill said during the pre-departure press conference.

“This situation does not add extra pressure because our team is always ready to handle stress and knows how to win in such circumstances," he added.