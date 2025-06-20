India get 5 extra runs without doing anything; Joe Root can't believe it as England penalised in first Test

Nothing is going right for Ben Stokes-led England on Day 1 of the first Test against India at Headingley, Leeds. The situation continues to go from bad to worse as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are proving how Stokes made the wrong call of bowling first on a batting-friendly track. The left-handed Jaiswal smashed his fifth century in Tests as he made a mockery of England's bowling in the first two sessions. India vs. England, 1st Test: Joe Root couldn't believe it as India were awarded five extra runs after England was penalised. (Action Images via Reuters)

To make matters worse for the hosts, just minutes before the stoppage for tea on Day 1, England were penalised and hence India were awarded five runs. As soon as the hosts were found guilty, Joe Root couldn't believe what had just happened. Even skipper Ben Stokes sported a perplexed look.

The incident happened on the fifth ball of the 51st over off the bowling of Stokes. Jaiswal edged the delivery, but it fell short of the second slip fielder Harry Brook. However, he ended up parrying it onto the helmets stashed behind the keeper Jamie Smith.

As soon as the ball hit the helmet, Joe Root couldn't believe India were handed five penalty runs owing to a mistake by Brook. This ended up making matters worse for the hosts, who are already being hit around the park by Jaiswal and Gill.

When the incident unfolded, there was confusion all around as the on-field umpires deliberated upon how many runs India got as they were seen checking if the batters ran for a single as well. However, in the end, it was concluded that Jaiswal and Gill did not run along. Hence, the visitors got only five penalty runs.

According to MCC Law 28.3.2, if the ball strikes the protective helmet while in play, it shall immediately become dead, and the umpire shall award five penalty runs to the batting side.

Alastair Cook criticises Stokes' decision

As India continue to pile on the runs, former England captain Alastair Cook criticised Stokes' decision to bowl first in Headingley.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Cook said, “The fact it’s so hot… If you bowl first and don’t bowl them out, you’re bowling all day. England are guaranteed to bowl all day, and probably a bit tomorrow, looking at the conditions, unless India don’t bat as well as they’ve started.”

“Therefore, you’re backing up. Say India bat 120 overs. They only have to bowl for two sessions (on day two). You feel like you can control the game more if you bat first,” he added.

Earlier, Jaiswal and KL Rahul put on 91 runs for the opening wicket. England bounced back with quick strikes of Rahul (42) and Sai Sudharsan (0). However, Gill and Jaiswal once again put India ahead in the contest. Ben Stokes then started the third session with a bang as he dismissed Jaiswal (101), ending the 129-run stand for the third wicket between the left-hander and India captain Gill.