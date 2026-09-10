India hit by fresh injury blow ahead of Afghanistan T20Is; key bowler unlikely, Bumrah update emerges
India’s T20I squad against Afghanistan faces a fitness setback, while Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Reddy are on track to return.
Of the 15 players picked for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan, starting next week in New Delhi, four have an asterisk next to their names in the BCCI press release, signifying that their selection is “subject to fitness clearance”. Of those four, one is likely to miss out, while Jasprit Bumrah’s long-awaited return appears on track.
According to a report by news agency PTI, Harshit Rana is unlikely to be fit in time for the three-match series against Afghanistan, beginning on September 13. The India pacer last featured in the T20I series against England in July, after which he suffered a hamstring injury.
Rana was picked for both the Afghanistan T20Is and the Asian Games, for which India are scheduled to depart on September 20, but he is unlikely to make the cut just yet.
“He has not yet fully recovered from his hamstring injury. He will need more time,” a BCCI source said.
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Meanwhile, Bumrah, who sustained a knee injury during the ODI series in England in July, is all set to feature in the upcoming T20Is against Afghanistan, with his comeback on track. He had earlier missed India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka after failing to recover in time, which led to criticism of the Centre of Excellence (CoE).
Along with Bumrah, all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury, is also set to return. “Both Bumrah and Reddy are on track for their comeback,” the source added.
After the Afghanistan series, India will play a one-off game against Japan in Tokyo on September 22 before opening their Asian Games campaign on September 28.
While the CoE has faced criticism amid India’s latest injury concerns, the facility has been operating without a head of sports science since Nitin Patel left 18 months ago. However, CoE head VVS Laxman has stressed that the facility is not merely a rehabilitation centre for injured players.
Explaining the process, Laxman said players go through a structured assessment involving the sports science and medical teams before progressing through rehabilitation, strength and conditioning, and skills work.
“The whole idea is that when he goes back to the Indian team, men and women, or wherever, including the state teams, he has to be up and running and from the first match, he has been able to perform to the best of his potential,” Laxman said.
He also stressed that recovery timelines cannot always be predicted precisely.
“It's an objective way of assessing the player to move from one stage to the next stage,” Laxman said. “The guidelines and the timelines are given based on what you expect. But it's the human body. It is not a machine where the timelines will always be met.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More