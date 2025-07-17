‘India lose more when Jasprit Bumrah plays’: David Lloyd’s extraordinary swipe; ‘If Gambhir stays true to his words…’

A familiar headache gripped India even as the scars from the Lord’s defeat remained fresh. Moments after the loss in the third Test against England, and following extensive analysis on where India went wrong, experts and fans asked in unison: Will Jasprit Bumrah play the next Test? India's Jasprit Bumrah looks on during the third day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground(AFP)

While India have remained tight-lipped about their plans, former England cricketer David Lloyd added to the growing tension with what many called an “extraordinary” dig.

India confirmed before the start of the Test series that Bumrah would play only three matches on the tour to manage his workload. Having only recovered from a back injury sustained during the Australia tour, the pacer returned to action in April this year. Head coach Gautam Gambhir stuck to the plan, resting the 31-year-old for the second Test in Birmingham before bringing him back for the third Test in London.

With Bumrah having already played two matches, India now have to choose between Manchester and The Oval for his final appearance. Speaking to TalkSport Cricket, Lloyd said that with the series on the line, India’s best hope would be to field Bumrah in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, which begins next week.

However, he added that if India manage to level the series once again, the visitors might be tempted to play Bumrah in the finale as well.

“It is what they've said and what the coach Gautam Gambhir said that he will play three out of the five Tests. So, he's got a choice. There are two matches to go. He's played two. If they are true to their words, he should play this next game at Old Trafford. But then, you know, they can manoeuvre that, can't they? If he plays this next one at Old Trafford and they get a result to make it 2-2, you'd think he'd play at The Oval as well. I'm second-guessing, but I think he'll play this next game and see where they are. If England go 3-1, he won't play. But if it's 2-2, he will play at the Oval,” he said.

When the anchor pointed out that India’s only win in the series so far came in Bumrah’s absence—during the Birmingham Test, where Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep combined for 16 wickets—David Lloyd remarked that the team's win rate without the fast bowler has been better than with him.

“That's extraordinary. There was something that said when he plays they lose more than when he doesn't play, and he is like the best bowler in the world. And he is awkward and nasty with his action, but a thoroughly decent fella,” he added.

Since his debut in January 2018, Bumrah has played 47 Test matches for India. The team has a 20-23 win-loss record, while four ended in a draw. However, in the 27 Test matches that Bumrah did not play during this period, India lost just five of them. They won on 19 occasions, while three ended in a draw.