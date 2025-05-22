India, Pakistan likely to be put in separate groups in T20 World Cup 2026 as ICC to take call in annual meet: Report

Come 2026, when India and Sri Lanka will host the Men's T20 World Cup in February, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side is unlikely to be clubbed with Pakistan in the ICC tournament. The Apex body will, however, take the final call when the members meet for the annual conference, scheduled in Singapore from July 17-20. The next ICC tournament is in 2026(ANI )

Political tension between India and Pakistan has reduced their world cricket meetings to just ICC tournaments. However, in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and a subsequent military showdown between the two neighbouring nations, there have been speculations over the future of their rivalry in ICC events. According to a report in the PTI, the two teams are unlikely to be clubbed together in global tournaments, starting with next year's T20 World Cup.

"The issue is bound to come up for discussion at the annual conference. While prospect of India and Pakistan not playing in ICC knockouts is unlikely, not drawing them in the same group, which has been the norm at ICC events, is a possibility," a BCCI source told the news agency.

ICC chairman Jay Shah, who previously served as the BCCI secretary, will attend the annual conference for the first time since assuming the role in December last year.

BCCI and PCB have been at loggerheads over the last few years. In 2023, the Indian board did not permit the Rohit Sharma-led side to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, forcing PCB to adopt a hybrid model, wherein Sri Lanka staged all of India's matches and most of the knockout games. The Pakistani board incurred the same regarding hosting the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where the hybrid model was used to stage India's matches in Dubai. The final was held outside Pakistan on both occasions, with India winning both titles.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is still in the distant future, with India set to host the 2025 Women's World Cup, starting September 29. Whether the two nations will play each other in the tournament remains to be seen.

The BCCI has a clear stance on the subject: it goes by Indian government's view and that is unlikely to change in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack that killed 26 tourists based on their religion.