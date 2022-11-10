India predicted XI vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final: Rohit Sharma to stick with 25-year-old star

Rohit Sharma's India face England in the semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval. India had finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches and a net run rate of 1.319. England, on the other hand, were second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches and a net run rate of 0.473. The winner of Thursday's match will face Pakistan in the final, with Babar Azam's men having beaten New Zealand by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

England have not been able to beat India in bilateral T20I series held at home or away since early 2017. This year, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match series held at the latter's home.

India have found individual performers across the board throughout the Super 12 stage, with the standouts being Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli with the bat and Arshdeep Singh with the ball. If there has been a weak zone, it has been in the finishing department with Dinesh Karthik failing to provide the magic touch that he has been giving India this year. He had made his comeback to the Indian team on the back of some incredible performances for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 IPL. However he has failed to fire, recording only single digit scores whenever he did get to bat. In India's last Super 12 match against Zimbabwe, Karthik had been replaced by Rishabh Pant, who himself has endured an inconsistent run in T20Is despite captaining the team during their home series against South Africa in June this year.

Rohit and head coach Rahul Dravid may included the left-handed Pant as it could provide a good match-up against the leg spin of Adil Rashid. Unlike Karthik though, Pant could be brought in as a No.5 batter. Spin-bowling all-rounder Axar Patel could be brought back into the team after being left out against Zimbabwe. India have not made too many changes to their lineup throughout the tournament and so it is hard to see them doing any more than leaving out Karthik, which means that spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will continue to be on the bench.

India's predicted XI for the T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final against England:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul

Middle Order: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk)

Power-hitters: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

Spinner: Ravichandran Ashwin

Pace bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

