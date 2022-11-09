India vs England, Adelaide weather report: What happens if it rains during IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final

India will be facing England in the much anticipated second semi-final of the 2022 T20 World Cup. Both sides lost only one match in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. However, while India's matches were largely uninterrupted by rains, that wasn't the case for England with their own highly anticipated clash against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground being among the many that were washed out at the venue.

India had finished top of Group 2, having taken eight points in five matches and a net run rate of 1.319. England, on the other hand, were second behind New Zealand in Group 1 with seven points in five matches and a net run rate of 0.473. The winner of Thursday's match will face Pakistan in the final, with Babar Azam's men having beaten New Zealand by seven wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Will rain play spoilsport during the semi-final?

The semi-final will be held at the Adelaide Oval and even if it does rain, chances of a wash out are miniscule as this time, there is a reserve day for the match. The reserve day will be triggered if it is deemed that a five-overs-a-side game is not possible. If the reserve day also gets washed out, then the team placed higher in the standings will go through to the final. In this case, that would be India, who had finished first in Group 2 while England were second in Group 1.

Chances of rain causing any kind of obstruction during the game seems to be miniscule. Australia's Bureau of Metereology has said that there are chances of morning showers in Adelaide while the match will start on 6.30pm local time. “Partly cloudy. Medium (40%) chance of showers in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the early morning. Winds northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h turning southwesterly 15 to 25 km/h in the late afternoon,” says the bureau on its website.

Indian fans won't have fond memories of a World Cup semi-final match going into a reserve day. The last time this happened involving the team was in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. New Zealand batted first and it was during the 47th over of their innings that the rains forced the players off the field. The umpires waited for over four overs for conditions to be suitable for a game before play was called off the for the day. New Zealand ended their innings the next day on 239/8 and India fell short by 18 runs, thus marking the end of their campaign. It turned out to be legendary former captain MS Dhoni's last international game.

India have enjoyed a lot of success against England in recent bilateral T20I series. England have not been able to beat India in bilateral series held at home or away since early 2017. This year, India beat England 2-1 in a three-match series held at the latter's home.

