India squad for World Cup 2019 to be announced on or before April 20, says chief selector MSK Prasad

Indian Cricket Selection Committee chairman MSK Prasad on Sunday hoped that his team will definitely win the World Cup which is scheduled to be held in England.

Prasad while showing his confidence in the India team also said that the squad for the 2019 World Cup will be announced on or before April 20.

“I had a good ‘darshan’ of the God along with my family. So far as Indian cricket team is concerned, we will be announcing our team for the World Cup on or before April 20,” he said.

“I am confident that we are going to announce a good team. We have worked on this for almost one and a half years. We have observed all the players, tested good combinations,” he said.

“We are confident that the team we will announce, will definitely win the World Cup to be held in England in 2019,” Prasad told reporters during his visit to the temple of Lord Sri Kalahasteeswara at Srikalahasti town.

Prasad even appealed the people to use their right to vote as the Lok Sabha elections are approaching. Prasad said: “India is going for elections from April 11. AP is going for Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in the first phase itself.”

“Vote is the right that the Constitution has given to us. The electing proper candidate is our moral right. I suggest all of you utilise your boring right and let the country and the state go ahead in the path of development.”

The 2019 World Cup will commence on May 30 when the host will compete with South Africa.

First Published: Mar 31, 2019 20:11 IST