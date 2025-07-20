India struck by fresh blow before 4th Test: Pacer ruled out with 'stitches on his hand'; Birmingham hero now doubtful

Just three days before the start of the fourth Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India have been dealt a fresh blow to their fast-bowling department. Amid growing concerns over Mohammed Siraj's workload and uncertainty around Jasprit Bumrah's participation in Manchester, Arshdeep Singh—yet to make his Test debut—is likely ruled out, while Akash Deep's availability remains doubtful. India are set to face England in the 4th Test, starting July 23(PTI)

The left-arm fast bowler was struck on his bowling hand in the nets earlier this week during his attempt to stop a ball hit by Sai Sudharsan on his follow-through. According to a report in the Indian Express, Arshdeep received stitches on his hand.

"He has stitches on his hand and is likely not to be available for the fourth Test match. The Indian team will see if he is ready for the fifth Test or not," a source informed the national daily.

The Indian team management hasn't entrusted Arshdeep with a spot in the XI yet, but India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hinted earlier on Thursday that he was the line for selection in the Manchester Test amid the talks around Bumrah and Siraj.

He had said: "Arshdeep took a ball while he was bowling there, Sai hit a ball and he tried to stop it and it's just a cut. So we have to see how bad the cut is. Obviously, the medical team have taken him off to see a doctor and obviously, if he needs stitches or doesn't need stitches it's going to be important to our planning for the next few days."

Akash, on the other hand, who had helped India win in the second Test in Birmingham with his record 10-wicket match-haul, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings, is doubtful for the fourth Test match. The report added, "he is struggling with a groin niggle." The fast bowler did not bowl in the training session that the Indian team had organised before leaving for Manchester on Saturday.

Akash incurred the injury on Day 4 of the Lord's Test match, when he left for the dressing room in the 28th over. The team physio helped him as he winced in pain and clutched his waist. After receiving medical attention, he returned to the field but did not bowl that day.

The Indian team is already sweating over the availability of wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who suffered a finger injury while fielding during England’s first innings in the third Test. Struck on the index finger of his left hand while attempting to stop a delivery from Jasprit Bumrah, Pant did not return to keep wickets, with Dhruv Jurel stepping in as substitute. However, he did bat in both innings.

The fourth Test match will begin on July 23 at Old Trafford. India, after the loss at Lord's, are in a must-win position. However, adding to their woes, they had never won a Test match in Manchester before. Their nine appearances at the venue resulted in four defeats and five losses.