India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

Travis Head hit a stubborn half-century to keep Australia in the hunt Friday after their top order slumped under sustained pressure from India’s bowlers, leaving the first Test in Adelaide finely poised.

Batting on his home ground, Head kept his cool in the humid conditions to be 61 not out at stumps on day two, with Mitchell Starc unbeaten on eight.

His efforts helped steer Australia to 191-7 in reply to India’s 250.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled beautifully to take three wickets, while Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah grabbed two each.

When is the third day of the first Test between India and Australia?

The second day of the first Test between India and Australia will be played on December 8, 2018.

Where is the first Test between India and Australia being played?

The first Test between India and Australia is being played at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide.

What time does the third day of the first Test between India and Australia begin?

The second day of the first Test between India and Australia will begin at 5:30 am IST.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 05:52 IST