India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

The shiny new Perth Stadium is expected to conjure up nostalgia-tinged memories of its fiery predecessor, offering conditions a desperate Australia hope will spur a series-leveling victory over India in the second test starting on Friday.

The 60,000-seat arena will host its first test after a rich 47-year run at the nearby WACA, located on the opposite bank of the Swan River, and the grassy drop-in wicket unveiled on Thursday has fueled anticipation of a pace bowler’s paradise.

Recent results suggest that will be the case as ball has thoroughly dominated matches at the Burswood stadium this season, including Australia’s tame dismissal for 152 in a heavy one-day international defeat to South Africa last month.

