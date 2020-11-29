e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul share a laugh after Navdeep Saini’s lethal delivery - WATCH

India vs Australia: Aaron Finch, KL Rahul share a laugh after Navdeep Saini’s lethal delivery - WATCH

India vs Australia: The wikcetkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is in good terms with Finch, hilariously checked up on Finch by touching his stomach and making a joke.

cricket Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 13:08 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Aaron Finch jokes with India's KL Rahul during the match.
Australia's Aaron Finch jokes with India's KL Rahul during the match.(REUTERS)
         

The 2nd ODI between India and Australia saw a hilarious moment on the field when pacer Navdeep Saini tried to go for a yorker, but missed his line, and bowled a full toss to Australia captain Aaron Finch. The ball was completely missed by Finch, who was surprised by the speed, and it struck him on the stomach. The incident took place in the 12th over of the match when Finch and Warner were on their way to another scintillating stand.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live

Saini’s mistimed delivery saw Indian players rushing towards Finch to check up on him, as he looked in pain. The wikcetkeeper-batsman KL Rahul, who is in good terms with Finch, hilariously checked up on Finch by touching his stomach and making a joke.

 

In response, Finch took a jab at KL Rahul’s stomach and the duo started laughing on-field. The moment incited commentators to talk about how the intense rivalry between India and Australia has turned into friendly moments between the players from the two nations.

Steve Smith smashed his 11th ODI hundred as Australia posted 389/4 in 50 overs after Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat. Finch, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, and Glenn Maxwell scored half centuries each in Australia’s cause, as Indian bowlers struggled again in Sydney.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya bowled in top-flight cricket for the first time since returning from a back surgery more than a year ago, with his team under pressure against Australia, and he even got the wicket of Steve Smith.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Punjab farmer unions meet to decide on Centre’s early talks offer
Punjab farmer unions meet to decide on Centre’s early talks offer
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Pak spy drone spotted near border in Jammu, retreats after army opens fire
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Car bomb kills at least 26 Afghan security personnel: Officials
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi backs farm laws, reaches out to agri community
Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi backs farm laws, reaches out to agri community
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
GHMC polls: ‘Only Trump is left’, Owaisi takes a dig at BJP campaign
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘Culture acts as emotional recharge’: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘In BJP’s vision...’: Rahul Gandhi on Adivasis, Dalits access to education
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
‘You will be renamed, not Hyderabad’: Owaisi’s retort to Yogi’s Bhagyanagar pitch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In