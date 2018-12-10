India vs Australia: Adelaide Test creates new world record for catches

It was a historic day on Monday as India won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, beating Australia by 31 runs.

With the win India have taken a 1-0 lead in the series, this is the first occasion that India have won the first Test of a series in Australia.

Test match in Adelaide also created the world record for the most number of catches taken in a game. In total 35 players were caught in the match which is one more than the previous record 34 set in the match between South Africa and Australia earlier this year. That match will also be remembered for the infamous ball-tampering incident.

All the wickets to fall in the third and the fourth innings of the match were caught.

Rishabh Pant was the man with most catches in the match, the wicket-keeper pouched 11 behind the stumps.

India once again appear on the list of matches with most catches taken, the Test against Australia at Perth in 1991-1992 series had 33 catches taken.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 19:42 IST