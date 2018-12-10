India vs Australia: Virat Kohli scripts captaincy record; moves past MS Dhoni among other Asian captains

India started their series with a hard-fought win in the first match at the Adelaide Oval. The Australians did put in a fight, but the Indians had just about enough runs on the board and enough arsenal in their bowling attack to dismiss the hosts.

With this win captain Virat Kohli became the first Asian skipper to win at least one Test match in South Africa, England and Australia.

The captain now wants his team to aim for a series win and not be content with just a solitary win.

“I think to pick 20 wickets with four bowlers, away from home, especially with a ball that does not offer you that much is something we can be proud of,” Kohli said. “We have to build on this. We can’t be happy with just one Test match. We will not be satisfied with just one Test.

“We have won the last series in India when we played against Australia. We have come out to have fun, play good cricket, and be positive. Day one went against us, but the way Pujara brought us back into the game, we did not let up again for the remaining four days. This time around we need to learn quicker from our mistakes,” the captain further added.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 18:29 IST