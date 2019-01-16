India vs Australia: Dinesh Karthik reminds MS Dhoni to raise his bat after reaching fifty in Adelaide ODI - Watch

MS Dhoni cracked an unbeaten 55 off 54 balls to guide India to a series-levelling six-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide but it seems that the veteran was not quite aware of the fact that he has reaching his fifty in the final over of the match with Dinesh Karthik reminding him to celebrate after achieving the feat.

With seven needed off the last over, Dhoni smashed the first ball from Jason Behrendorff for a six over long-on. With the hit, Dhoni also reached his half-century off 54 balls. Karthik came to hug him from the non-striker end, and it was DK who seems to have reminded the former skipper to raise his bat after the milestone.

Looks like Karthik reminded him to raise his bat after 50.. that's #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/4sbroxnPRy — Dhoni Devote (@Shekarchinthap1) January 15, 2019

Dhoni silenced his critics with a brisk unbeaten half-century while skipper Virat Kohli scored a century as India clinched a series levelling six-wicket win in the second ODI against Australia here on Tuesday.

The former captain showed glimpses of his trademark ability to pull off difficult run chases with a 54-ball 55.

Dhoni has now notched up half-centuries in contrasting style in two back-to-back matches.

Although the 96-ball 51 in the first One-Day International (ODI) came in difficult circumstances, it was slammed by critics who claimed that the 37-year-old is now over hill.

