India vs Australia: ‘He should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul’, Aakash Chopra names Virat Kohli’s replacement in last three Tests

cricket

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 08:01 IST

As India is heading towards the 4-match Test series against Australia, the fans and experts have begun speculating the combinations for the last three games. After leading the side in the series opener in Adelaide, skipper Virat Kohli will return home for the birth of his first child. His absence will open doors to several untested talents in the longest format, such as Shubman Gill.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that Gill, who is yet to make his debut in Tests, can be played in the middle order once the Indian captain leaves for home.

Chopra was asked whether Gill or Rahul should replace Virat Kohli in the second Test match. In reply, the former cricketer said that the Karnataka batsman could even play the first Test as an opener instead of Prithvi Shaw.

“Kohli will leave after the first Test and who will replace him? But there is a slight catch – about who will be opening in the first Test match, whether it will be Prithvi Shaw or KL Rahul will get his chance there itself,” said Chopra in his latest YouTube video.

“If you are looking to bat someone in the middle order, I feel Shubman Gill should get the nod ahead of KL Rahul,” he added.

Chopra stressed on the fact that Rahul can be played in place of Shaw if the latter doesn’t deliver up to his potential at the top of the order. Whereas Gill would be suitable in the middle of the line-up.

“If Prithvi Shaw fails or you want someone to open instead of Prithvi Shaw, if there is a spot as an opener, then KL Rahul. But in the middle order batting, as they say to go by the rules, in terms of the pecking order Shubman Gill’s name after Virat Kohli is ahead of KL Rahul. So, in my opinion, Shubman Gill will be my choice,” said Chopra.