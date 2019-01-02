India vs Australia: Ishant Sharma to miss Sydney Test due to discomfort in rib cage

India’s pace spearhead Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the final Test of the four-match series between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Thursday. Ishant is experiencing some left rib cage discomfort and the team management did not want to risk him during this Test match. He is currently being assessed as per the BCCI.

Off-spinner R Ashwin too isn’t a 100 per cent and a call on his fitness will be taken by the team management before the toss. He trained solo on Tuesday even as the rest of the squad preferred to take a day off as they welcomed the new year. Ashwin had suffered the side strain during the first Test in Adelaide and was subsequently ruled out of the second and third Test in Perth and Melbourne respectively.

Skipper Virat Kohli too has had injury issues, but on Wednesday played down fears that recurring back spasms could hinder his stellar career, insisting all players get “niggles” and they were “nothing new”.

Kohli received treatment from the physio on day two of the Melbourne Test against Australia last week, appearing to be in pain just before he was out for 82 in the first innings.

He has a recent history of back problems and was forced off the field during the second Test in England earlier this year.

But the 30-year-old, widely considered the best batsmen across all three formats of the game and crucial to India’s success, said it wasn’t a major concern.

“I’ve had this issue since 2011, it’s nothing new,” he said in Sydney ahead of the fourth and final Test against Australia.

“I’ve been able to manage it because of the physical effort I’ve put in over the past few years. And when you have a back that has these issues you can only maintain it that way.”

The passionate Kohli, who admits he is obsessed with winning cricket matches, added that he was “not too bothered” about the issue.

“If the workload gets high it can get into a spasm, I mean you don’t necessarily get serious issues, you get fine in two or three days,” he said.

“I’m not too concerned with it, you just have to manage it physically and stay ahead of the injury and I have been able to do it for now.

“I’m sure I’ll find other ways and more options to keep countering that.

“I mean, it’s impossible to keep going without niggles and I think it’s fine to have a few niggles here and there. You just need to be able to manage it.”

