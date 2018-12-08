Today in New Delhi, India
India vs Australia: KL Rahul dices with fire on Day 3 of Adelaide Test – Watch

India's batsman Lokesh Rahul plays a shot during day three of the first Test cricket match against Australia at the Adelaide Oval. (AFP)

At the end of Day 2 of the first Test at Adelaide India had their noses slightly in front. The visitors lead by 59 runs while the hosts had three wickets in Hand.

At the end of day three however India had firmly taken the control of the match, the Virat Kohli-led side are 166 runs ahead with seven wickets in hand.

Part of the reason why India are in such a strong position is the opening partnership between KL Rahul and Murli Vijay. The two added 63 for the first wicket and KL Rahul struck a breezy 44.

The innings though could have been cut short earlier; playing a defensive shot against Nathan Lyon Rahul picked up the ball and threw it back to the bowler.

Given how the things have been, Rahul was lucky that the Aussies didn’t appeal for handling the ball. It was a thing that could have been easily avoided and was totally unnecessary.

In fact you can see that Aussie captain Tim Paine ponders an appeal only to walk back to the other end as the over comes to an end.

