e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia Live on TV and Online

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Australia Live on TV and Online

India vs Australia 1st ODI Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for 1st ODI match today between India and Australia

cricket Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 07:31 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch.
Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch.(Getty Images)
         

India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming: India return to international cricket and what better way to mark their comeback than a high-profile series against Australia. Fierce individual rivalries such as Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith, Jasprit Bumrah vs David Warner and Mohammed Shami vs Aaron Finch will be the cynosure of all eyes. While Australia did play a couple of limited-overs series against England post lockdown, this is India’s first international match of any kind since their Test series against New Zealand in February earlier this year.

Here’s all you need to know about India vs Australia, 1st ODI Live Streaming:

Where is the 1st ODI between India vs Australia taking place?

The first ODI between India and Australia is taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

At what time does the 1st ODI between India vs Australia begin?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia begins at 9:10 AM IST on Friday (November 27).

Where and how to watch live coverage of 1st ODI between India vs Australia?

The 1st ODI between India and Australia will be aired live on Sony Ten Channels - Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

How to watch 1st ODI between India vs Australia online and mobile?

The online streaming of the 1st ODI between India and Australia will be available on Sony Liv. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the 1st ODI between India and Australia match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Weather comes to Delhi’s rescue, winds flush out pollution
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
Amid stir, Rajnath Singh invites farmers for talks on new laws
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
HTLS 2020: Centre should clear its stand on vaccine pricing, says Bhupesh Baghel
LIVE: China records five new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 86,495
LIVE: China records five new Covid-19 cases, tally reaches 86,495
India resume blockbuster Australia rivalry in return to int’l cricket
India resume blockbuster Australia rivalry in return to int’l cricket
India’s economy seen clawing back after slipping into recession
India’s economy seen clawing back after slipping into recession
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
‘No guarantee...’: On China, Rajnath Singh says forces given free hand #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesPM ModiFarmers’ protestCyclone Nivar26/11 Mumbai attack

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In