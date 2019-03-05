India vs Australia: MS Dhoni chased by fan in Nagpur, former skipper’s response is delightful - Watch

A fan invaded the pitch during the second ODI encounter between India and Australia in Nagpur and although he was caught by the authorities, it was not before he had a funny encounter with MS Dhoni.

The fan ran onto the pitch when Virat Kohli & Co were entering the ground ahead of Australia’s innings and when he went to shake hands with Dhoni, the former skipper decided to ran away and he kept running before he eventually stopped and allowed the fan to touch his feet.

This was the second time in the last couple of months when Dhoni was involved in a situation like this. Dhoni managed to win hearts with a gesture after a fan invaded the pitch to touch his feet during the T20I series against New Zealand.

The fan ran into the ground with an Indian flag and when he dropped down to touch Dhoni’s feet, the former India captain was quick to ensure that the flag doesn’t touch the ground. Dhoni took the flag from the fan while he got his blessings from the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Earlier: Dhoni was dismissed for a golden duck as he fell victim to spinner Adam Zampa.Dhoni wanted the play the ball lightly but it took the thick outside edge of the bat and was caught by Usman Khawaja at slip.

This was a rare occasion for the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman as it was Dhoni’s first golden duck in nine years. The last time he was dismissed for a first ball duck was in Visakhapatnam against Australia in 2010.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 18:50 IST