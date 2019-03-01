India vs Australia: ‘Never look back’ – KL Rahul high on spirit ahead of possible ODI comeback

Opener Lokesh Rahul — who is all set for an ODI comeback — seemed in high spirits ahead of the blockbuster five-match series against Australia starting Saturday. The Aussies blanked Virat Kohli’s men 2-0 to win their first-ever T20I series in India and the hosts will now look to hit back in the 50-over format.

There were few positives for India in the recently-concluded series and the form of Rahul was one of them. The Karnataka lad had scores of 50 and 47 in the two matches in Vizag and Bengaluru respectively and seems to be primed for a big role in the ODI series now.

Ahead of the first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad, Rahul shared a message on social media and his post read: “Look up, get up and never give up! #neverlookback #teamindia”.

With the help of his good show against Australia, Rahul took giant strides in the latest ICC T20I rankings and is the lone Indian in the top-10 batting list. Rahul jumped four rungs to the sixth position with 726 rating points.

After the end of the second T20I, Rahul admitted that being away from the team has helped him get humbler and grow both the personal and professional front over the last couple of months. Rahul was sent back from Australia during India’s tour to face probe after he and Hardik Pandya had stated a few inappropriate comments about women on a television chat show.

“It has humbled me a little bit. I obviously respect the opportunity I have got to play for the country. It is the dream of every kid and I am no different. Just to value where I am and keep making the opportunities count, put my head down and keep working on my cricket,” he said on being asked if the ups and downs over the past couple of months had impacted him.

First Published: Mar 01, 2019 09:18 IST