India vs Australia: Old MS Dhoni is back with a vengeance - Allan Border

MS Dhoni was the top performer for India as he scored his third consecutive half century to guide the visitors to a historic ODI series win over Australia in Melbourne on Friday. Former Australia skipper Allan Border was quite impressed by Dhoni’s performance and he went on to claim that the veteran was ‘back with a vengeance’.

“I thought the one-day series was quite close. Evenly balanced... most of the games. Old MS Dhoni is back with a vengeance. Isn’t he? He played very well in all the games, particularly the last couple where he got India over the line again,” Border told ANI.

Border also praised India for their dominant show in the entire tour as Virat Kohli & Co stayed unbeaten across the three formats. India were held in a 1-1 draw in the three-match T20I series before registering a historic double by a similar margin- 2-1 win in Tests and in ODIs.

“Congratulations to India on series victory. They have deserved those series victories. No doubt they have been the better side. We had our issues over the last 12 months with few of the better players not being available but still India played tremendously well,” he said.

“We expect them to do well in Twenty20 because of the IPL factor. They are a very good T20 side, they are the No.1 Test side in the world. So, it was not unexpected to see India play so well, particularly, what’s interesting is they won with fast bowling as against the traditional way for them winning through spinners. That was an interesting change the way things normally turn out between Australia and India,”

‘We beat you with our fast bowlers in Australia and you beat us with your spinners in India’. Real change there. Virat Kohli was really fantastic with his leadership and rest of the Indian team played so well. Hats off to Pujara. What a series he had in the Tests,” he added.

It was a brilliant performance by MS Dhoni as he scored 87 off 114 balls to guide India to a historic series win over Australia in the third ODI encounter in Melbourne on Friday. It was his third consecutive fifty in the series and it came as no surprise that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman received the Man of the Series award for his efforts.

