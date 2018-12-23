India vs Australia: Opening position ‘a big concern’ - Ravi Shastri

The opening partnership has been a point of concern for the Indian cricket team in their ongoing Test series against Australia and coach Ravi Shastri believes that the situation has not changed much.

“It’s a big concern,” Shastri said when he asked about the struggles of the openers in the first two Tests.

READ: Virat Kohli & Co practice hard ahead of Boxing Day Test - See pics

“It’s obvious and that responsibility and accountability has to be taken by the top order. They’ve got the experience, they’ve got the exposure over these last few years to get out there and deliver. It’s about how strong you are in the mind,” he added.

Both Murali Vijay and KL Rahul have failed to fire in the two Test matches till now and with promising youngster Prithvi Shaw ruled out of the remainder of the series, things are looking quite bleak. Mayank Agarwal, who performed brilliantly in the domestic circuit, was added to the squad as his replacement.

READ: Rahul Johri attending women’s selection meeting creates disquiet in board

When asked whether Mayank Agarwal would open the innings in the third Test match after he was called up to replace the injured Prithvi Shaw, Shastri said the team management will take a call in the next 24 hours.

“Well he’s a good young player, he’s got loads of runs for India A. He’s come through the ranks. When you look at his domestic record, his performances have been as good as anyone. That’s a call we’ll have to take in the next 24 hours,” Shastri said.

First Published: Dec 23, 2018 13:42 IST