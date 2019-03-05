India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja joins Sachin Tendulkar, Kapil Dev in elite list

Ravindra Jadeja became the third India cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev to score 2000 runs and 150 runs as he achieved the feat against Australia in the second ODI encounter in Nagpur on Tuesday.

He became the 26th all-rounder with the double of 2,000 ODI runs and 150 wickets and 3rd Indian after Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar. Kapil, who led India to their maiden ICC World Cup title win in 1983, scored 3783 runs and took 253 wickets in 225 ODIs while Tendulkar scored 18426 runs and took 154 wickets in 436 ODIs.

Virat Kohli’s resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered India to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse in the second One-day International in Nagpur on Tuesday.

READ: Five records Virat Kohli broke during second ODI against Australia

Australia’s spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle obvers although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29.

Kohli came in after Cummins sent back opener Rohit Sharma (0) in the very first over. The Indian skipper was in good touch and played some delightful drives whenever the ball was pitched up.

In conditions which tested the fitness of each and every player, Kohli struck only 10 boundaries and ran a lot of singles and twos in his 116-run knock. He was at the crease till the 46th over, faced 120 balls in an innings which will rank among one of his top ODI knocks in recent times.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 17:28 IST