India vs Australia: Statistical highlights of Visakhapatnam T20I – Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah set records

The first Twenty20 International between Australia and India saw a nail-biting finish with the guests clinching the game and taking a 1-0 lead in the series.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah’s phenomenal spell of 3/16 seemed to put India in the path of victory. However, an expensive final over from Umesh Yadav helped Australia hand the hosts their second consecutive defeat in the T20 format in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the statistical highlights from the match -

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 500 T20I runs against any opposition when he reached the feat against Australia. The Indian captain scored 24 runs off 17 balls in the first T20I. He has played 15 T20Is against Australia.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up his 50th T20I wicket in this match. The fast bowler became the second Indian to reach the landmark after Ravichandran Ashwin. Bumrah, who took 41 matches to reach the feat, is the joint third fastest to achieve it along with Pakistan’s Mohammad Amir.

Glenn Maxwell became the fourth Australian batsman to score a T20I fifty against India in India. He also brought up his first T20I fifty against India. The Australian scored 56 runs off 43 balls in this match.

Krunal Pandya recorded his second best economy rate in T20Is. Pandya, who picked up a wicket for 17 runs, conceded 4.25 runs per over. Pandya recorded his best economy rate (3.75) against West Indies in November last year.

Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile recorded his third best figures in T20I cricket. The fast bowler returned with figures of 3/19. He achieved his best figures of 4/31 against England in January 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 11:32 IST