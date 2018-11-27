India vs Australia: Steve Smith back at Australia nets, faces Starc, Cummins and Hazlewood – watch

Cricket Australia’s decision to uphold 12 month ban must have disappointed former Steve Smith, however that hasn’t deterred him from playing the Australian fast bowlers.

Smith, who along with David Warner and Cameron Bancroft was banned in the wake of ball-tampering scandal, faced the fast bowling trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins at a net session in Sydney at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Enjoy the very best of @stevesmith49's net session against Australia's Test quicks at the @scg today. Some of these shots are just 👌 pic.twitter.com/WusgsaKLH9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2018

In a Twitter video posted by cricket.com.au Smith can be seen unleashing some of the shots that at one time made him number one ranked batsman in Test cricket.

He didn’t have it all his own way as a bouncer from Hazlewood had him lying on the floor before picking himself up in his own way.

David Warner facing Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins in the SCG nets. Aus coach Justin Langer standing as umpire pic.twitter.com/UBOwaaEbb0 — Samuel Ferris (@samuelfez) November 25, 2018

This isn’t the first occasion that one of the banned trio has batted against the Australian quickies ahead of a match. Ahead of the third and final T20 at the SCG David Warner was seen batting against pacer Pat Cummings during a net session. The video of the same was uploaded on social media by an Australian journalist.

Bowling at the likes of Smith should provide Australian seamers good enough practice ahead of the first Test which begins in Adelaide on December 6.

