India vs Australia: Things have not gone our way but we know we are a good side - Marcus Stoinis

Australia have endured heavy defeats of late but the lean run did not diminish the team’s belief that it remains a good side, said star of the first T20 Marcus Stoinis.

Stoinis came up with an all-round performance in the four-run win over India, scoring 33 off 19 balls before defending 13 runs in the final over of the match.

“We have got good memories in the team. We dominated T20s last year. We were in good form not so long ago. Obviously, things have not gone our way but we know we are still a good side,” said Stoinis.

In the absence of the suspended Steve Smith and David Warner, Australia recently lost to South Africa and England in the limited overs format.

Hosts England had blanked Australia 5-0 in the ODI series before the team from Down Under lost the ODIs and one-off T20 at home to South Africa.

Talking about his batting effort, Stoinis said: “It was good fun. They showed faith in me at number five. We were focussed on a building a partnership and we got that.”

On the bowling front, he added: “In this particular game there were longer boundaries. Also wind the conditions were tricky. We were trying to bowl yorkers but they ended up being beamers. So it is something we are working on.”

The second T20 of the three-match series will be played in Melbourne on Friday.

First Published: Nov 21, 2018 22:56 IST