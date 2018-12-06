India vs Australia: Usman Khawaja takes a blinder to dismiss Virat Kohli – Watch

Australian bowlers ruled the roost in the first session of the first day against India in Adelaide but it was Usman Khawaja who became the talk of the town for his stunning piece of fielding.

Pat Cummins came into the attack in the 11th over of the innings and he produced an edge off the bat of India skipper Virat Kohli (3). The ball went flying towards the slip region and Khawaja dove full length towards his left and completed a brilliant one-handed catch.

Kohli became the third Indian batsman to fall in the first half an hour of play after Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc got rid of KL Rahul (2) and Murali Vijay (11) respectively.

Earlier, India won the toss and skipper Kohli opted to bat first in the first match of the series. However, their plans of a big score on this batting wicket was scuppered by a quality Aussie pace attack.

Out-of-form KL Rahul flopped once again as he was caught by Aaron Finch at third slip off Hazlewood. Vijay,who was included in the side in place of injured Prithvi Shaw, didn’t last long either as he was caught behind by skipper Tim Paine of Starc.

Kohli came into the middle amidst huge roar but his innings was cut short by a stunning catch by Khawaja. Ajinkya Rahane became the fourth Indian batsmen to be dismissed in the first session as he was removed by Hazlewood.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 07:02 IST