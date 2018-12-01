India vs Australia: Virat Kohli says India are ready to face ‘aggressive’ Australia

Virat Kohli believes that the Australia cricket team will be quite aggressive in their approach but the India skipper sounded confident about their chances in the upcoming Test series which begins in Adelaide on December 6.

“Looking at how much experience we have gained in the last four years since we have been here, and how the team has played, we definitely feel we have what it takes to win Test matches away from home and, hopefully, this time around, a full series. We don’t want to have one or two exciting Tests, we want to be able to perform consistently and put in those hard yards every game that we play and not be satisfied at any stage,” The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Kohli saying in an interview to Macquarie Radio on Saturday.

“In terms of skill, in terms of experience, in terms of how we are playing, our mindset, we definitely feel we have the ability to win a series here,” he added.

During their last Test meeting in India back in 2016, Kohli had a verbal duel with Steve Smith. Following the heated arguments, the Indian captain had said that he doesn’t consider some of Australians as his friends anymore.

While a lot of things have changed since then, Kohli believes that the hosts will maintain their aggressive style of play and that will be one of the challenges that the visitors need to overcome in the series.

“We might not see the stuff that happened in the last series but I think in terms of their body language and the intent they have, I am sure they are still going to be aggressive in their minds, and that’s the way Australia has always played,” Kohli said.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 17:45 IST