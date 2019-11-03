India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I weather forecast: Delhi’s rising air pollution still a concern

cricket

Ahead of the first T20I between India and Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the talk has been dominated by the toxic air quality of Delhi. Bangladesh players have been forced wear masks during practice as the pollution levels have risen in the national capital. There were initial rumours of the match being shifted out of Delhi but that talk was struck down by new BCCI President Sourav Ganguly. A public health emergency has been declared in Delhi with all schools shut down till November 5.

The match will go on as scheduled with Rohit Sharma leading the side in place of Virat Kohli, who has been rested for the series. Before the first T20I on Sunday, let’s take a look at the weather forecast in Delhi.

There was a light drizzle overnight but the air emergency continued in Delhi on Sunday morning as a thick layer of smog still engulfed the city with the air quality index (AQI) reaching 473 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The air quality at most monitoring stations on Sunday morning was in the ‘severe’ category. At ITO the AQI levels were 488, while at Anand Vihar and RK Puram the levels were 483 and 457 respectively as the national capital continued to grapple with its annual nightmare.

The chances of rain are extremely low but the main deterrent in the match would be the air quality in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is set to achieve a massive feat in his career as he will become the most capped Indian in T20I when he takes the field against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Rohit has played 98 T20Is since making his debut at the World T20 in 2007 and will go past Dhoni’s tally of 98 T20Is for India.

India hold an impeccable record against Bangladesh in the shortest format and they will be eager to extend that in the upcoming clash. The two teams have clashed eight times in T20Is and India have come out victorious in all. Moreover, if we look at most T20I wins by a team against an opposition without a defeat, India stand second on the list after Pakistan, who have beaten Zimbabwe in 11 matches straight.