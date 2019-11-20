India vs Bangladesh Day Night Test Latest Updates, 1st practice session at Eden Gardens: Virat Kohli and Co look to counter pink ball challenge

cricket

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 14:43 IST

Preview: India and Bangladesh will be playing their first-ever Day-Night Test at iconic Eden Gardens starting Friday. This will be the second match of the series after India recorded a comprehensive innings and 130-run victory in Indore. The second Test match will be played with a pink SG ball and this will also serve as a trial for the pink balls as well as the BCCI. The Kookaburra pink balls were used in the Duleep Trophy earlier. Ahead of the blockbuster contest, our correspondent Aritra Mukherjee will get you all the updates from Team India’s first practice session in Kolkata.

Follow Team India practice session Latest Updates below -

14:30 hrs: Team India arrives for session - Our correspondent Aritra Mukherjee tells us that Team India has arrived at the venue for their first practice session ahead of the match. They would want to familiarise themselves with the new SG pink ball before taking to the field in their first Test Day-Night Test.

14:20 hrs:Sourav Ganguly inspecting pitch - BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is taking a stock of the pitch himself and was seen speaking with chief curator Sujan Mukherjee. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Mukherjee had said India should field first on Friday.

Sourav Ganguly inspecting the pitch with curator Sujan Mukherjee. ( HT Photo )

14:10 hrs:The science behind pink ball -The first ever Day/Night Test between Australia and New Zealand ended inside 3 days with none of the sides crossing the 250-run mark. Records of batsmen have improved since then but the pink ball’s trait of swinging more for long hasn’t changed.