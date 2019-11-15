India vs Bangladesh: ‘Give me a chance and I will make you pay’, says Mayank Agarwal

cricket

“When you were walking back to the pavilion after getting out (Imrul) Kayes came and congratulated you. Did you thank him for dropping you?,” a Bangladeshi journalist asked Mayank Agarwal, India’s newfound answer to opening woes, after the second day’s play on Friday. Agarwal smiled. “That’s not in my control but I was thinking that if I have got a chance, I have got to make them pay, you make sure that you make them pay,” he said.

Quietly and efficiently, Agarwal led India’s counterattack on the field after losing Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli in quick succession in the morning session. India were 119/3 and Bangladesh had their tails up—throwing themselves around hoping to re-enter the match through the door Kohli’s duck had left ajar. Bangladesh themselves had failed to make India pay on Thursday when they had dropped as many as four catches, two of Mushfiqur Rahim, their best batsman.

Agarwal is someone who’s had to wait on the fringes patiently for an India call-up. His best chance had come last year during the England tour when India decided to drop Murali Vijay. But the selectors chose to acknowledge Prithvi Shaw’s “immense talent” instead of backing consistency and the Mumbai opener was flown out. Shaw made his debut in the following series against the West Indies at home and grabbed headlines with a century on debut. Finally, KL Rahul’s dodgy form and Shaw’s doping ban gave Agarwal the opportunity while he carried on his prolific scoring spree in domestic cricket.

Agarwal, however, feels everyone’s journey traverses a different path. “My journey is not going to be same as someone else’s. I don’t like comparing two people’s journey because somebody might get a chance quickly and somebody might have to wait. But that is not in our control and it is important to understand the things that are in my control and focus just on that. I’m glad to play for the country, look to contribute to the team, look to make runs that will help my team win matches,” the 28-year-old said.

It was evident Agarwal had practised focusing on things he could control. Case in point is how after a failed attempt at the sweep, Agarwal chucked it out of his repertoire for the rest of the day. He was visibly angry when the umpire gave him out leg-before (later overturned by DRS) trying to sweep Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

“Initially when I was hit on the pads, I thought I wasn’t out. But then when I was given out, I had a quick flashback. At some point I thought, maybe it will be umpire’s call and I will be doomed. I had got out the same way to Roston Chase (off-spinner) in the West Indies. So I said I can’t make that same mistake again. I am glad that it was missing,” Agarwal said, satisfied looking back on a job accomplished. “So, what’s in store for the evening? How does Mayank Agarwal spend his evenings like this one?” asked a journalist. “Mayank plays PUBG.”