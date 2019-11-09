India vs Bangladesh: India’s predicted XI for 3rd T20I, major changes expected

cricket

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 13:31 IST

After a crushing win over Bangladesh in the second T20I in Rajkot, the series is now set for the decider in Nagpur. India seemed to bring their A-game forward and yet, there were a few concerns that need to be sorted out. For starters, there is a problem in the seam bowling department and with the strike-rate of Shikhar Dhawan. Here in this article, we take a look at the possible XI which Rohit Sharma might field in the decider.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian captain is ruling 2019 - Nine centuries including a Test double, eight half-centuries, 201 fours and 66 sixes. He was at his best in Rajkot and such has been his consistency that he might stamp his authority all over Nagpur as well.

KL Rahul

Shikhar Dhawan has struggled to hit his straps up front and hence, the Indian management could well axe him and use KL Rahul as the opener. Rahul has the ability to hit the ground running and along with Rohit, can be the match-winner for India.

Sanju Samson

The young batsman could replace Shikhar Dhawan and should bat at number 3 where he will have enough time to suss the situation and then go after the bowling. If the IPL is anything to go by, Samson is best-suited for the number 3 position and hence, should be given enough opportunities to express himself.

Shreyas Iyer

He has looked to be ultra-aggressive in the two matches so far and this is a great sign for the Indian team. His clean hitting prowess adds the extra incentive to the side and this should continue to be his brief. He has been aggressive against the spinners which has nullified the Bangladesh attack in the middle overs.

Rishabh Pant

There is immense pressure on Rishabh Pant - both as a batsman and also as a wicket-keeper. The management should speak to him and calm him down as he has the potential to be the game-changer in the end overs. An extended run at the number 5 position should be the way to go ahead.

Shivam Dube

The young man chipped in with two handy overs in the middle overs and this could be the game where the management could bump him up the order to test his power-hitting skills.

Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar came down at the lower middle-order and struck a few boundaries in the first over and he has been consistent with the ball in both the matches. His performances have been consistent and this augurs well for India.

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya is not having the best series, but his presence in the side renders great balance to the side and the management could give him another match to find his form.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be eyeing a massive achievement on Sunday when India take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur. Chahal, right now, has 49 wickets in T20I wickets, and he is at the third position in the list, only below Ashwin (52 wickets) and Bumrah (51 wickets). In case, he manages to pick three wickets, he will equal Ashwin’s record to become India’s leading wicket-taker in the format.

Deepak Chahar

One of the most odd calls made by Rohit Sharma in the first T20I was giving Shivam Dube the final over despite Deepak Chahar having one in his pocket. The skipper might not repeat the same mistake again. Chahar is a certain in the team, as he can provide wickets with the new ball, as well as the old ball and has the ability to pick up wickets up front.

Shardul Thakur

Khaleel Ahmed has been very unimpressive in both the matches and this is why, he could lose his spot in the Indian side. Shardul Thakur has been warming the benches so far and this could be his chance to stake a claim in the Indian side.