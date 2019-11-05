India vs Bangladesh: MS Dhoni could be a guest commentator in Day-Night Test - Report

cricket

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has been away from the national cricketing duties since India’s exit from the 2007 World Cup, could see a return in an unexpected role during India’s 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which is set to be the first day-night Test for Virat Kohli-led side. As per a report by news agency IANS, the host broadcasters Star are planning to bring on Dhoni as a “guest” commentator for the match on the opening day.

Citing from a plan proposed by Star to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for the pink ball Test, the news agency reports that all former captains of the Indian team for the first two days of the Test match and will be asked to share their favourite moments from India’s Test history.

“Invite India Test captains for Day 1 & 2 of the Test. All captains at the ground along with (Virat) Kohli and the rest of the team as well as the dignitaries line up for the anthem. Captains appear on commentary as guests through the day to re-collect their favourite moments from India’s Test history. Down memory lane segments recorded with individual captains are played on the big screen at the ground in breaks Day 4 onwards,” reads the plan for the former India captains, as per IANS.

If the report holds true, and Dhoni accepts the invitation, it will be the first time that ‘Captain Cool’ will be seen donning the role of commentator.

As per the report, the plan further reads that on the third day of the Test, at Lunch, India’s win against Australia in 2001 at Eden Gardens will be celebrated.

“V.V.S. Laxman, Sourav Ganguly, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (?) and Rahul Dravid (?) re-live the Test match (2001). Segments aired on the big screen,” the plan reads.

Apart from this, the report further adds that the host broadcasters are also planning to telecast the training session of the Indian team with the pink ball on the eve of the game, which will be a first in the history of Indian cricket.

“Free entry to watch India practice on Friday (B & L block). Live coverage of the practice session on Star. Crowd interaction with legends. Crowd interactions with select India players (at the end of the session),” reads the mail.