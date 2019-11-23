India vs Bangladesh: ‘Red ball, white ball, now pink ball...’ - Michael Vaughan makes huge Virat Kohli claim

cricket

Former England captain Michael Vaughan paid the ultimate tribute to India captain Virat Kohli after he slammed his 27th century on second day of second Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Kohli became the first Indian to slam a Day-Night Test ton and also broke plethora of records during the course of his 194-ball innings.

Vaughan took note of Kohli’s stunning innings and lavished praise on the India skipper. He stated that Kohli is the best modern-day batsman across formats and his social media post read: “Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN.”

Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 23, 2019

Kohli now has 20 centuries as skipper of Team India while Ponting had gone past the three-figure mark 19 times during the course of his illustrious career. Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith tops the chart as he scored 25 centuries in Tests as captain of Proteas. Kohli takes up the second spot behind Smith now.

Earlier, Kohli had broken another Ponting record en route a massive Test milestone. The star India batsman needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as skipper and he became the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Overall, in the list of players with most Test runs as captain, Kohli stands at the sixth spot behind legendary captains like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod and Stephen Fleming.

Kohli became the fastest captain to achieve this feat as he scaled Mount 5000 in just 86 innings. Kohli bettered Ponting’s record by 11 innings as the former Australia captain got past the mark in his 97th innings.

Kohli was finally dismissed for 136 courtesy of a spectacular catch from Taijul Islam at backward square leg boundary ropes. The prized wicket of Kohli went to Ebadat Hossain, who also used his signature salute celebration to give a send-off to the India skipper.