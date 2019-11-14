e-paper
India vs Bangladesh: Kohli & Rohit plot, Umesh delivers - How India got first wicket in Indore

This wicket was a combination of seriously good bowling and constant tinkering of attacking fields by Kohli and Rohit. Bangladesh lost their first wicket after showing some early resistance.

cricket Updated: Nov 14, 2019 10:54 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Indore
India's Umesh Yadav, second right, celebrates with teammate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes.
India's Umesh Yadav, second right, celebrates with teammate the dismissal of Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes.(AP)
         

Umesh Yadav looked the best fast bowler on display in the training sessions, he was humming in and letting go off the ball with some serious pace and venom. Captain Virat Kohli too acknowledged this in the pre-match press conference and said that the inclusion of Umesh in the playing XI was a given considering how he was bowling.The bowler did not disappoint on first day. Bangladesh opted to bat first and Kohli said that they were more inclined towards bowling as the pitch looked to have assistance for the fast bowlers. After a disciplined first over from Ishant Sharma, Umesh ran in with the new ball. The first ball pitched and decked back in, the second ball was fuller and shaped back in again.

At this point, Rohit Sharma, who was standing at second slip muttered a few words to Kohli (at 3rd slip), following which the captain asked Mayank Agarwal (standing at square leg to wear the helmet and stand at short leg.

The rest of the deliveries were testing, there was one ball which went to Mayank’s left on the bounce – Umesh was in the zone. In his second over, he started angling the ball across and then getting the odd one to nip back in. This was when Kohli sent Rohit out to short mid-wicket. Another testing over passed by, few back of the length deliveries followed by the odd full one to extract a loose drive.

In this 3rd over, Umesh got the ball to hold its line and beat the prod of Kayes. The next one was even better, he went full and asked Kayes to drive who did and was beaten. This was when Kohli called Rohit back into second slip and left mid-wicket open.

Umesh followed it up with a length ball which was angled away from wide of the crease, Kayes attempted to go at it with hard hands, perhaps looking to tap it to the vacant mid-wicket position, all he managed was to get a healthy outside edge and the ball was gobbled up Ajinkya Rahane at gully.

This wicket was a combination of seriously good bowling and constant tinkering of attacking fields by Kohli and Rohit. Bangladesh lost their first wicket after showing some early resistance.

