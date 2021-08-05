India vs England, 1st Test: Twitterati troll Virat Kohli as James Anderson dismisses India captain for a golden duck

The crowd at Trent Bridge cheered loud for India captain Virat Kohli when he came to bat after lunch on the second day of the first Test. James Anderson was bowling and the cricket fans expected a lively battler between the two stalwarts of the game. But to everyone’s surprise, this face-off lasted just one delivery as Kohli lost his wicket on the very first ball and looked extremely puzzled.

James Anderson, who had dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara in the previous delivery, got the better of the Indian skipper with a fuller delivery. Kohli went for the forward push but ended up edging it to Jos Buttler. The English crowd in the stands gave a massive cheer for the veteran speedster while the visiting captain was in absolute dismay. This was Kohli’s third golden duck against England in Tests.

Meanwhile, people on social media began trolling the Indian skipper for his unpleasant dismissal. Some of the Twitter users wrote that Kohli has got a ‘Gold’ for India.

Here are the reactions:

Finally some gold for India,

Kohli gone for a golden duck.#ENGvsIND #kohli — Shantanu (@iamshaaantanu) August 5, 2021

Virat Kohli on his first ball 🙂💔 pic.twitter.com/Dv4sIWNbsL — Bhaiyajiismile♡MSD♡ (@_MansiMishra) August 5, 2021

Most Ducks as Indian captain in Test Cricket:



9 Kohli

8 Dhoni — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) August 5, 2021

#ENGvIND #IndvsEng



Indians - We have won Silver and Bronze, waiting for A Gold.



Le Virat Kohli - 😅 pic.twitter.com/WeD6sfuXYI — g0v!ñD $#@®mA (@rishu_1809) August 5, 2021

Finally it’s a gold for India. Not in Olympics 2020 but in Cricket as Indian captain Virat Kohli gets out for golden duck.🦆 #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 5, 2021

I literally had to google 'Golden Duck'.

Thank you @imVkohli for strengthening my cricket vocab.😂

Nevertheless, you are the king👑 — Pooja Sharma (@iamproudPooja) August 5, 2021

England staged a comeback during the second session on day two of the first Test after dismissing three key India wickets before play was stopped due to rain on Thursday.

India are 125/4 with KL Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) at the crease and the visitors are trailing by 58 runs in the first innings before an early Tea was called due to rain.

(With Agency Inputs)