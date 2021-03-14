2nd T20I: After 15 months and three days, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks up an international wicket

It was a long wait but Bhuvneshwar Kumar finally returned to pick up a wicket in international cricket. Bhuvneshwar dismissed England opening batsman Jos Buttler for a golden duck, getting him out LBW in the first over of the second T20I between India and England in Ahmedabad. Believe it or not, it was the fast bowler’s first wicket in international cricket after 15 months and four days.

Bhuvneshwar bowled well with the new ball and in the death overs to finish with 1/28 from four overs and took a brilliant catch in the deep to dismiss Jason Roy off the bowling of Washington Sundar.

Once a mainstay of India’s fast bowling department, before Sunday, Bhuvneshwar last picked up a wicket during a T20I against West Indies on December 11, 2019 in Mumbai before a string of injuries ruled him out. Initially out due to a groin injury, Bhuvneshwar worked on his fitness before the lockdown was imposed.





Even once the lockdown was lifted and cricket resumed, Bhuvneshwar had pointed out of being worried of picking up few niggles upon return. He started playing the IPL 2020 for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but his campaign was cut short due to a thigh injury, which he sustained while bowling in a match against Chennai Super Kings.

After intense rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Bhuvneshwar was on the road to recovery before returning to action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he played four matches for his state team Uttar Pradesh.

This is only Bhuvneshwar’s second international game since the West Indies T20I. In the first game, Bhuvneshwar bowled just two overs and returned figures of 0/15 as England openers Buttler and Jason Roy attacked him in the Powerplay.

