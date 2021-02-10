Former England captain Michael Vaughan has blamed India's batting, particularly in the first innings, as the prime reason for the home team's defeat in the first Test in Chennai. England beat India by 227 runs on the final day to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series, with Vaughan believing India's batting in the first innings – where they scored 337 in response to England's 578 – just 'wasn't good enough' and that it helped the confidence levels of England.

"Can't see too many positives when not one India batsman gets a 100 in home conditions throughout the Test match. I can't remember the last time that happened," Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.

Also Read | Jamaican Sprinter Blake praises Kohli, reveals what he loves about India: WATCH

"Virat finally got a bit of rhythm, which is good for him and the team. Rishabh Pant in the first innings... Shubman Gill, I keep saying he is going to be the next superstar in world Test match cricket. Pujara looked good in the first innings. It really comes down to getting disciplines right for longer period, that's what India didn't have this week. Whether it was with the ball in hand... were they consistent enough or long enough on a good wicket, and with the bat they weren't willing to do the hard yards in the first innings."

In the first innings Cheteshwar Pujara's 73 was the highest score for India, while the big guns – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane – were dismissed for 6, 11 and 1 respectively. At one stage, India were reduced to 73/4 before Pujara and Rishabh Pant's partnership revived them. Vaughan feels India did not get a big enough total in the first innings, which he reckons they should have, given the fact that the home team was going to bat last.

Also Read | 'He definitely will be there': Gavaskar reckons confirmed spot for Ind youngster

"You think the last four cheap wickets, not great shots in the first innings, which really set up the confidence levels of the England side. In the first innings, for India to get 337 that's not enough. They should have got to 450. That would have been game, set and match, could have got out of here with a draw. But they got bowled out so cheaply, that's enough for an Indian batting line-up," Vaughan added.

"In the second innings, with the pitch doing what it did, it was always going to be difficult but it's that first innings, in particular that top five, for the highest score to be 73 on a pitch that was still playing flat, that's not good enough for an Indian side."