'He knew he will not get a long spell so he did it quickly': Gavaskar reckons India pacer 'did his job perfectly'
- India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
Former captain Sunil Gavaskar lauded India for their performance with the ball on Day 2 of the second Test between against England in Chennai on Sunday. After getting bowled out for 329, India reduced England to 39/4 at the lunch interval with spinners R Ashwin and Axar Patel sharing three wickets. However, it was Ishant Sharma's opening burst with the new ball that Gavaskar was extremely impressed with, which saw the fast bowler dismiss England opening batsman Rory Burns third ball of the innings, out LBW.
Also Read | Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 2 Updates
"It's important for the new ball bowler to make sure that he doesn't leak runs on a pitch like this which is made for spinners because you will use the new ball bowlers and a senior one like Ishant Sharma for at least a few overs. And Ishant did his job absolutely perfectly. He kept a tight line and length even when the right handers were batting. The length he was hitting, the way he was getting the ball to move, away," Gavaskar said on the Star Sports Network during the lunch interval.
"He knew he will not get a long spell so he did it quickly. Got that wicket because a left-hander, right-hander at the crease is always a bit difficult for spinner and the captain to get the field setting right. So good early wicket that and it meant that the spinners would come and bowl hard with the new ball, like Ashwin was bowling from the other end," Gavaskar added.
Also Read | Rishabh Pant's enormous six leaves Virat Kohli flabbergasted: WATCH
After Ishant had removed Burns for a duck, spinners Ashwin and Axar took over. Ashwin snared Dom Sibley, out caught at leg slip by Virat Kohli, followed by the Axar dismissing England captain Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket. Root was out sweeping which left England at 23/3 and even though it looked like Dan Lawrence and Ben Stokes would take the team safely through to the end of the session, Ashwin had the former out bat pad to help India grab a fourth wicket the over before lunch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: Pant takes a stunner to dismiss Pope
Jaffer's meme describing Axar Patel's wicket of Joe Root gets Twitter talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He knew he won't get a long spell so did it quickly': Gavaskar lauds Ind quick
- India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He scares life out of opposition's captain,' Mark Butcher lauds Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel picks maiden Test wicket, gets prized scalp of Joe Root - WATCH
- India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayank Agarwal replaces Pujara on field as substitute fielder, here's why
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' by Team India's selection for 2nd Test
- The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
- Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course
- Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result
- Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test
- Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox